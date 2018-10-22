Nana Addo observes national cybersecurity awareness month

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has joined Ghanaians to mark this year's National Cyber Security Awareness at the Advance Information Technology Institute – Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence (AITI-KACE).

The awareness month is an improvement of last year's week celebration and it is expected to be observed in all the ten regions of the country under the theme' A safer Digital Ghana.

The Ministry of Communications in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Secretariat rolled out the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM) 2018 and the National Cyber Security Awareness Campaign.

As Ghana scales up its digitization efforts with the introduction of paperless ports, the digital property addressing system, mobile money interoperability systems, e-procurement, e-justice and the ongoing national identification system, amongst others, National Cyber Security Awareness Month offers an important platform for information sharing and engagement and an opportunity to raise awareness of pertinent cyber safety and hygiene issues.

It is expected to promote better cybersecurity practices in line with the government's vision of creating a secure cyberspace for businesses and citizens. Key themes to be covered during the month include, Child Online Protection, Cyber Security and the Youth and Cyber Hygiene and Awareness.

The NCSAM offers a technological advancement platform where stakeholders will deliberate on pertinent issues of protecting and guarding our cyberspace from any eventuality.

It will give the industry players and stakeholders the opportunity to challenge the status quo and appreciate new trends of building a robust state of art technologies of guarding our cyberspace.