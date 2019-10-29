Corporal Osei Owusu, now Lieutenant Osei Owusu, was among the list of 132 military officers, who graduated and were commissioned.

Ahead of the 2016 elections, Corporal Osei Owusu was captured in uniform sucking on Kalyppo, a craze that had gone viral on social media at the time.

'Kalyppo soldier' rewarded

Some Ghanaians criticised the military for refusing to punish the soldier who took a picture while sipping on Kalyppo in the build-up to the 2016 polls but has gone ahead to punish another for commenting on a matter also in the public domain.

Then-candidate Nana Addo was captured in a post sipping on Kalyppo, a fruit drink enjoyed mostly by young persons.

The post was put side by side with a picture of US President Barack Obama sipping from a little jug and that of former President John Mahama sipping a pineapple juice.

Kalyppo soldier

The Director of Communications of the Ghana Armed Forces, Colonel Aggrey-Quarshie, at the tie would not comment on the outcome of the investigations into the matter except to say that the investigations are over and Private Osei Owusu was going about his official duties.

According to him, the young soldier breached sections of the military regulations but was never detained.

Nana Addo Kalyppo

He said military regulations "do not allow for self-publicity so you don't do anything that will draw attention to yourself as an individual soldier. You need authorization before you can do that."