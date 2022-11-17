Nana Addo should sack me if I'm doing galamsey — Western Regional Minister

Some government officials including MMDCEs have been accused of illegal mining activity causing heavy destruction to forest reserves and water bodies.

Most of the MMDCEs in the mining communities are themselves involved in the galamsey operations and contributing to the destruction of the lands and water bodies.

Okyere Darko-Mensah speaking to the press in Accra on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, said the destruction of the forest and water bodies due to galamsey is uncalled-for hence if he or any other person, including DCEs in his region if found culpable must be dealt with.

Pulse Ghana

He said "If I get any of my DCEs involved in galamsey, I won’t blink an eye on recommending him or her for sacking and if the president also sees that I am doing galamsey he should sack me because I believe the right thing has to be done in the right way."

He indicated that the region has adopted an anti-galamsey policy to fight illegal mining in the region adding that in the policy, Chief Executives of various assemblies will be made signatories to mining licenses given to miners in the region.