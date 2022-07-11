Nana Addo speaks on the ongoing global economic turmoil

He expressed concern that smaller economies, many of them in Africa, often suffer the harshest consequences during global downturns though they contribute the least to the causes of these upheavals.

The international instruments for resolving these crises lack input from smaller economies. Africa, therefore, needs to invest more in its own instruments for financial crisis management and speed up the emergence of a continental lender of last resort. But even a whole continent cannot alone withstand the full onslaught of a global economic nosedive. Global cooperation will remain at the base of any strategy for addressing crises of such nature.

Hence President Akufo-Addo's call for Africa to work together on a unified voice and approach to influencing the decisions taken in continental forums on crisis resolution.