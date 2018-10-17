Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo to commission NABCO recruits today


Nana Addo to commission NABCO recruits today

Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the scheme will employ some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, will today, commission recruits that have passed the interview stage of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) initiative in Accra.

The government has announced that the initiative is set to employ about 145,000 graduates.

The event will see the beneficiaries who went through successful interviews placed to start working.

The creation of a Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO) is set to address graduate unemployment in the country.

The modules are Educate Ghana, Heal Ghana, Feed Ghana and Revenue Ghana. The rest are Digitise Ghana, Civic Ghana and Enterprise Ghana.

Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the scheme will employ some 24,033 health workers, 20,000 personnel for government's afforestation programme, 9,572 educational workers.

Other areas include agriculture where 2,700 are set for employment as Extension officers while 3,527 jobs for the security personnel have been created.

The beneficiaries will be engaged for three years and they are expected to earn a monthly stipend of GH¢700 each.

