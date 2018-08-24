Pulse.com.gh logo
Nana Addo to receive prestigious procurement award


Protecting Public Purse Nana Addo to receive prestigious procurement award

Nana Addo shall publicly receive a specially designed trophy and a certificate for his outstanding leadership which has transformed Ghana’s procurement landscape.

  • Published:
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo play

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

InstinctWave, an event, publication and consulting firm will on September 7, 2018 award President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the outstanding role he has played in using the procurement act to save millions of cedis for the country.

The president will be the recipient of the prestigious OUTSTANDING CHANGE LEADERSHIP AWARD at the 2018 edition of the Ghana Procurement & Supply Chain Awards.

The event will be held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The award is in recognition of the president’s institution of an unprecedented paradigm shift in procurement and supply chain management which, today, has become inextricably linked to the government’s "Ghana Beyond Aid" agenda, and accepted within public and private sector decision-making corridors.

The honour also recognises the president’s persistent and tactful advocacy regarding procurement and supply chain management in many national and global fora, in support of Ghana’s industrialisation and socio-economic development goals, as part of his visionary leadership and unflinching determination to transform the procurement and supply chain sector in Ghana.

READ MORE: Over GH¢800m saved from sole sourcing - Nana Addo reveals

The president shall publicly receive a specially designed trophy and a certificate for his outstanding leadership which has transformed Ghana’s procurement landscape.

Additionally, Minister of State in charge of Public Procurement, Ms. Adwoa Safo, will be recognised at the awards ceremony for her role in Promoting Sustainable Procurement through laudable procurement initiatives, such as the procurement quota to women initiatives as well as eliminating corruption and fraudulent procurement processes.

According to Akin Naphtal, CEO of InstinctWave, organisers of the award ceremony, "Aside from awarding operators in the industry that have shown excellence, the Ghana Procurement & Supply Chain Awards, will also emphasise the value and importance of procurement functions and convince organisations of the need for its further development and professionalisation".

The first of its kind in Ghana, the Ghana Procurement & Supply Awards Chain (GPSCA) aims to celebrate outstanding achievements, by rewarding companies, teams, stakeholders and individuals who have demonstrated unparalleled ability to succeed as well as those that have continually set standards of excellence in the procurement sector.

Also, the awards ceremony will witness the unveiling of the top twenty (20) Procurement Leaders.

The Ghana Procurement & Supply Chain Awards, is in collaboration with the Ministry of Procurement, Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Ghana Institute of Procurement & Supply (GIPS), Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) and Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM).

Millions saved

During his second State of the Nation Address to parliament, Nana Addo has said his government has saved about GH¢800 million from sole sourcing and restricted tendering processes within its first year in government.

READ ALSO: We can't stop sole sourcing - Adwoa Safo

He said said in his first year in office, 394 sole-sourcing requests were made, out of which 223 which represents 56.6 per cent were approved, and 171, which represents 43.4 per cent were rejected.

He noted that there were 346 requests for restricted tenders, and 167, that is 48 per cent were approved, and 179 representing 52 per cent were rejected.

"The savings, made over the year as a result, amounted to some GH¢800 million," he added.

