Nana Addo commissions 4-tier Pokuase Interchange today

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the 4-tier Pokuase Interchange project today, July 9, 2021.

Pokuase Interchange
Pokuase Interchange

The Interchange was constructed at an estimated cost of $84 million and was being jointly funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Ghana government.

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in October last year and later changed to March this year.

Pokuase interchange
Pokuase interchange Pulse Ghana

That was as a result of the inclusion of a fourth tier which was not part of the initial plan.

The Awoshie-Pokuase Interchange is expected to remove the traffic bottleneck at the Pokuase Junction by easing the streams of traffic that conflict on the Awoshie-Pokuase and Accra-Kumasi roads.

The contractor, Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd, during the commissioning of phase one of the road told the President that 4 kilometres of asphalt dual carriageway had been completed for the Awoshie section of the project, with landscaping, street lighting, road signs, pedestrian facilities underway.

Also, 1 kilometre of asphalt single carriageway had been completed for the Kwabenya section of the project, with pedestrian facilities, and retaining wall constructions being undertaken.

