Nana Addo commissions 4-tier Pokuase Interchange today

The Interchange was constructed at an estimated cost of $84 million and was being jointly funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Ghana government.
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is expected to commission the 4-tier Pokuase Interchange project today, July 9, 2021.
The project was originally scheduled to be completed in October last year and later changed to March this year.
That was as a result of the inclusion of a fourth tier which was not part of the initial plan.
The Awoshie-Pokuase Interchange is expected to remove the traffic bottleneck at the Pokuase Junction by easing the streams of traffic that conflict on the Awoshie-Pokuase and Accra-Kumasi roads.
The contractor, Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd, during the commissioning of phase one of the road told the President that 4 kilometres of asphalt dual carriageway had been completed for the Awoshie section of the project, with landscaping, street lighting, road signs, pedestrian facilities underway.
Also, 1 kilometre of asphalt single carriageway had been completed for the Kwabenya section of the project, with pedestrian facilities, and retaining wall constructions being undertaken.
