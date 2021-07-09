Nana Addo commissions 4-tier Pokuase Interchange today

The project was originally scheduled to be completed in October last year and later changed to March this year.

Pulse Ghana

That was as a result of the inclusion of a fourth tier which was not part of the initial plan.

The Awoshie-Pokuase Interchange is expected to remove the traffic bottleneck at the Pokuase Junction by easing the streams of traffic that conflict on the Awoshie-Pokuase and Accra-Kumasi roads.

The contractor, Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd, during the commissioning of phase one of the road told the President that 4 kilometres of asphalt dual carriageway had been completed for the Awoshie section of the project, with landscaping, street lighting, road signs, pedestrian facilities underway.