Nana Addo visits Dag Heward-Mills to console him over the death of his son

In a Facebook post, he said: "On Tuesday, 19th April 2022, I visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), to express the sympathies and condolences of my family and I, on the tragic loss of his son."

"I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort, and love of the Almighty in these difficult times," he added.

Pulse Ghana

Dr. David Heward-Mills who is a medical doctor in the United States took his last breath on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The 31-year-old son of the founder of the Light House Chapel International was a medical doctor living and working in the United States of America.