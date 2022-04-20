RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Addo visits Dag Heward-Mills to console him over the death of his son

Kojo Emmanuel

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has visited the leader of Lighthouse Chapel Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and his family to console them on the loss of his son – Dr. David Heward-Mills.

Nana Addo with Dag Heward-Mills


The President was accompanied by some government officials to commiserate with the televangelist.

In a Facebook post, he said: "On Tuesday, 19th April 2022, I visited Bishop Dag Heward-Mills, Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches (UD-OLGC), to express the sympathies and condolences of my family and I, on the tragic loss of his son."

"I wish the Bishop and his family the strength, comfort, and love of the Almighty in these difficult times," he added.

Dr David Heward-Mills


Dr. David Heward-Mills who is a medical doctor in the United States took his last breath on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The 31-year-old son of the founder of the Light House Chapel International was a medical doctor living and working in the United States of America.



Kojo Emmanuel

