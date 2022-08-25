According to him, Ghanaians were unfair to Mahama by voting him out in the 2016 general elections.
Nana Addo's governance has made Mahama look like Jesus Christ — KKD
The governance style of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made former President John Mahama a saint, renowned broadcaster, Kwasi Kyei Darkwah also known as KKD has said.
"Looking back now, I think Ghanaians were unfair to John Mahama. He didn’t speak much; he had a communication team that failed him. They were more interested in hearing their voice than in speaking about the work that man (Mahama) was doing.
"I have heard things said about him. He (Mahama) is my brother because, for me, my father’s mother has ancestors who come from the north. There was a time when somebody sat in company with me dining, opened his mouth, and said we would never sit down for a Northerner to rule over us," he said.
In the lead-up to the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, the John Mahama-led government was subjected to numerous criticisms due to the economic crisis during his time.
The then-opposition party, led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia tagged him as 'incompetent'.
But KKD said the failure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President is making Mahama look perfect.
"So, if we could victimize this person so much and now senior people in the NPP are calling (me names for criticizing the government). We still love Nana Addo (but) his governance has made Mahama look like Jesus Christ," he said.
