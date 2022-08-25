Nana Addo's governance has made Mahama look like Jesus Christ — KKD

"Looking back now, I think Ghanaians were unfair to John Mahama. He didn’t speak much; he had a communication team that failed him. They were more interested in hearing their voice than in speaking about the work that man (Mahama) was doing.

Pulse Ghana

"I have heard things said about him. He (Mahama) is my brother because, for me, my father’s mother has ancestors who come from the north. There was a time when somebody sat in company with me dining, opened his mouth, and said we would never sit down for a Northerner to rule over us," he said.

In the lead-up to the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections, the John Mahama-led government was subjected to numerous criticisms due to the economic crisis during his time.

Pulse Ghana

The then-opposition party, led by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia tagged him as 'incompetent'.

But KKD said the failure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as President is making Mahama look perfect.