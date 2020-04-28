The 23-year-old emerged as the second in overall best performance during the last year’s WASSCE.

She was also awarded the best Business programme candidate by the West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC).

Nana Adwoa (far right) with friends during her time in high school

Nana Adwoa was one of over 346,000 who registered to participate in the 2019 examinations.

She subsequently gained admission into the Ashesi University, where she’s currently in her first year.

"I wasn’t dwelling on awards nearly as much as getting into a good university after high school," she said.

"My goal was to do well enough so I could qualify into Ashesi to join my sister. This is an amazing institution, with an amazing community and set of resources. Nana Akua set a high bar coming here, and she has always served as my motivation.”