Watch: Nana Agradaa destroys, burns her idols after 'repenting'

Popular priestess Nana Agradaa has destroyed her idols and deities after claiming she has repented.

The priestess was arrested last week by the NCA and her TV station, Thunder TV, was closed down for operating illegally.

The NCA also closed down 48 other TV stations that were said to be operating without legal documentation.

She was released the following day but she was re-arrested after Rev Obofour filed a police report over a recent ‘fight’ they had on social media.

Upon being granted her second bail, which was granted by an Accra Circuit Court, Nana Agradaa announced that she had repented.

She denounced her gods and idols, further revealing that she was now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.

In a video that has gone viral today, Nana Agradaa is seen destroying her idols and setting fire on them.

Watch the video below:

