Nana Agradaa on the hunt by the Ghana Police for alleged money doubling scam

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Ghana police have launched an investigation into the alleged money doubling scam "Sika Gari" allegedly perpetrated against members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra, by the founder of the church Patricia Asiedu popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng aka Nana Agradaa
The investigation was commenced following reports that former priestess, now a born-again evangelist Patrica Asiedu has made away with monies of her members of the Heaven Way Church.

The matter has come to the attention of the police.

The police have started a probe into the alleged scam and are urging anyone with information to assist with the investigation and to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.

On Saturday, social media was awash with videos of aggrieved church members of ‘Nana Agradaa’, accusing their leader of swindling them.

Meanwhile, scores of social media users have criticized the affected church members of the Heaven Way Church for being too gullible and vulnerable for falling for the dubious ways of Nana Agradaa

However, the police have asked these affected members to stay calm and not take the laws into their own hands.

The infamous Fetish Priestess, Nana Agradaa revealed that she has repented adding that she is now a fully converted Christian after her recent brush with the law following a similar situation of money doubling scam.

she was arrested for illegally operating two television stations and for allegedly defrauding people with her popular “Sika Gari” ritual.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
