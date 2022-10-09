Nana Agradaa on the hunt by the Ghana Police for alleged money doubling scam

The matter has come to the attention of the police.

The police have started a probe into the alleged scam and are urging anyone with information to assist with the investigation and to report to the Accra Regional Police Command at Accra Central close to the COCOBOD building.

On Saturday, social media was awash with videos of aggrieved church members of ‘Nana Agradaa’, accusing their leader of swindling them.

Meanwhile, scores of social media users have criticized the affected church members of the Heaven Way Church for being too gullible and vulnerable for falling for the dubious ways of Nana Agradaa

However, the police have asked these affected members to stay calm and not take the laws into their own hands.

The infamous Fetish Priestess, Nana Agradaa revealed that she has repented adding that she is now a fully converted Christian after her recent brush with the law following a similar situation of money doubling scam.