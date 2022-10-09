RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Nana Agradaa played Shatta Wale's "Kakai" after swindling us- Victims claim

Reymond Awusei Johnson

One of the victims of the alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetrated by the Founder of Heaven Way Church in Accra, Patricia Asiedu formerly known as Nana Agradaa, has narrated that the evangelist played Shatta Wales ‘Kakai’s song after scamming them.

Nana Agraadaa
Nana Agraadaa

The victim, who traveled all the way from the Northern region to Accra with high expectations of making twice the sum she contributed to the swindler evangelist stated that her decision to give out her money was a result of an assurance that she was given to receive financial breakthrough in an advert that was done by Nana Agradaa on television.

“I came all the way from the North because I wanted a financial breakthrough. I saw her advert on television and decided to come. Now I don’t have any money on me, therefore, I have to walk back home".

She added, “she was playing and singing Shata Wale’s song ‘I do come like Kakai’ to us.”

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested Nana Agradaa, following allegations of money doubling scam leveled against her by some members of the public.

The Police, in the early hours of Sunday, October 8, announced that they have commenced an investigation into an alleged money doubling scam allegedly perpetuated against some members of the Church by Nana Agradaa.

