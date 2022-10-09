The police have started a probe into the alleged scam and swindle perpetrated by Nana Agradaa against members of the Heaven Way Church.
Nana Agradaa remanded in police custody
The Police following the arrest of Patricia Asiedu alias Nana Agradaa have remanded the suspect in custody following allegations of a money-doubling scam leveled against her by some members of the Heaven Way Church in Weija, Accra.
Nana Agradaa is assisting in investigations.
Aggrieved congregants earlier on Saturday crying and sobbing in a viral social media post after there was no trace of the founder of Heaven Way Church Patricia Asiedu alias Nana Agradaa assured the members of multiple incomes through her spiritual endowment.
