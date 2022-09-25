Nana Addo speaking at the Global Citizen Festival on Saturday in Accra coaxed the public to embrace this responsibility for the betterment of all.
Nana Akufo-Addo charges the youth to embrace responsibility
His excellency Nana Akufo-Addo has advised the youth to support the government in its drive to achieve the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
He believes that the capacity of the youth in championing, advocating, and attaining the goals such as zero poverty, and quality education, cannot be over-emphasized.
“We have a limited window of opportunity to act decisively to lift millions of people out of poverty, promote inclusiveness and equality and safeguard the health of our planet,” he said.
Further in his delivery Nana Akufo-Addo also announced the launch of a $1 billion fund called the African Prosperity Fund in collaboration with the Southern African government.
“It will fund strategic and transformational projects on the continent in the areas of infrastructural development, financial access and participation of women and youth, education healthcare, technology ad sustainability so that we leave no one behind in Africa,” he said.
The Global Citizen Festival is aimed at bringing together artists and world leaders to achieve the policy agenda focused on empowering girls and women, defending the planet, embracing inclusion, and creating change.
