National Cathedral can serve as a tourist site to generate income— NPP MP Adomako

He thus urged Ghanaians to view the project as a national one and contribute to it.

"I support the building of the Cathedral project. It is not just a place of worship. It is a complex that serves the state in so many ways. It can even be a tourist site that generates income for the state. It can be a win-win situation for the church and the state if that monument is put up," Dr. Adomako Kissi said on Accra-based Kingdom FM

"I know many people are saying they don't support it for political reasons. It is a national programme and we must support it and donate towards it is not mandatory, it is voluntary," he added.

Pulse Ghana

He stressed the need for the citizenry to uphold the tenets of religion, saying they should appreciate godliness, goodness, and faithfulness always to engender sustainable growth and development.

Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi pointed out that the Bible Museum and Biblical Gardens would not become only a tourist center, but also a place of education that would throw more light on people’s understanding of the Bible.