National Cathedral: David Adjaye's GH¢32m scandal should send some people to jail — Manasseh

He said the GH¢32 million was coming from the office of the President.

The National Cathedral is still at the foundation level after the government pumped GH¢200 million into it.

Earlier, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa alleged that the government paid a whopping GH¢32 million to Sir David Adjaye and Associates for consultancy.

In a social media post, the NDC lawmaker shared a document indicating the payment and the alleged work done.

"Documents from the Office of the President confirm that in 2021 alone, Prez Akufo-Addo authorised an astonishing GH¢32 million of taxpayer funds to be paid to Sir David Adjaye & Associates Ltd for consultancy on his National Cathedral project," he wrote.

Ablakwa also leaked a letter authorizing payment of GH¢25 million from the Ministry of Finance as seed money for the cathedral.

The release has led to disagreements between the Minority Caucus in Parliament and the government.

The Minority said it is not even aware of the procurement processes that were followed in the release of the funds.

"MPs have not approved all of these colossal sums of money that are being released to companies we are seeing for the first time.

"We are not even aware of the procurement processes that were followed for these companies and these consultants, who are today receiving hundreds of millions of Ghana cedis," he noted.

Azure in a Twitter post said the scandal should send some people to jail if Ghana is a civilised country.