National Cathedral in limbo: 200 workers sacked over lack of funds

A letter dated March 14, 2022, signed by the project manager, Grant Ramsay, making rounds on social media, asked all the workers to return every property in their possession to the Human Resource office.

It stated that it was only complying with portions in the contract which enjoins them to mitigate costs since they were not receiving funds for the project.

Part of the letter reads "Due to the lack of payment from the National Cathedral of Ghana which has resulted in the project being suspended, RIBADE COMPANY LTD is required under the contract to mitigate costs."

"In compliance with such an obligation under the contract, RIBADE COMPANY LTD has no option but to issue this letter of notice terminating the agreement between RIBADE COMPANY LTD and you as per the provisions of your employment agreement.

"This notice of termination takes effect on the 14th of March 2022 you are therefore requested to hand in all properties (i.e safety equipment, etc) belonging to the company in your possession to the HR office by close of work of the same day," it added.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accompanied by senior members of the Clergy, laid the foundation stone for the Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to signal the start of construction.

The National Cathedral was proposed by the government in March 2017 and is expected to be a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

Pulse Ghana

A National Cathedral Secretariat has been set up to raise funds from individuals and the private sector for its construction, while work continues apace.

The cathedral will house a series of impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal, art gallery, shop, and multi-use spaces.

It will also be home to Africa's first Bible Museum and Documentation Centre, dedicated to Christianity and nation-building in Ghana.