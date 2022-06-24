National Cathedral is a misplaced priority — Catholic Bishops

"Naturally at this time, I will agree with you and many other critics that when you look at the economy and things that had to be destroyed in other that the cathedral may come on, we can say that it is definitely not a priority," he told NewsWire.

"The whole thing started with the president who said he had a vision and he made a promise to God that if he was elected president, this is what he will do for God. And so everybody expected that he was going to look for the money and he has also promised that he was not going to use the taxpayers' money for it. So these are facts that are on the table but I wouldn’t want to comment on them nowm" he said.

Archbishop Naameh added: "But to say that at this present stage it is not a priority, that one I can say. We will prefer to be quiet until we receive the statutes which will contain the management and all that which we have requested for."

The government through the Ministry of Finance authorized the release of ¢25million for the construction of the National Cathedral in Accra.

A letter dated March 31, 2022, written to the Controller and Accountant General Department (CAGD) by the Minister of Finance Ken Ofori Atta said: "Authority is hereby granted to release the sum of 25million Ghana Cedis as additional seed money to the National Cathedral Secretariat for the construction of the National Cathedral for part payment of the outstanding claim from RIBADE."

The cathedral has raised concerns among some Ghanaians especially the Minority in Parliament.

For instance, North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa questioned the government for releasing the amount of GH¢25 million for the project in the midst of economic challenges.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo accompanied by senior members of the Clergy, laid the foundation stone for the Cathedral on March 5, 2020, to signal the start of construction.

A National Cathedral Secretariat has been set up to raise funds from individuals and the private sector for its construction, while work continues apace.

The cathedral will house a series of impressive chapels, a baptistery, a 5000-seat two-level auditorium, a grand central hall, music school, choir rehearsal, art gallery, shop, and multi-use spaces.