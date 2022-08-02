I lie to defend the NPP gov't — Owusu Bempah confesses

He revealed that he has not been consulted about the national cathedral project.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, he said he peddles falsehoods not to make the government unpopular.

He said "People just call and insult me over the cathedral meanwhile I'm not part. A number can just call and insult me that I'm foolish but I know nothing about it.

"Sometimes, you call me about the Cathedral and I lie to defend them but I'm not part. I was defending them. If they invite me [to the presidency], I will honour it but I can't go without their invite."

Pulse Ghana

Construction work on the interdenominational National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra has come to a halt months after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo laid the foundation stone brought from Jerusalem, Israel, for the commencement of the project.

Work on the National Cathedral has come to a halt months after the project contractors RIBADE Company LTD, allegedly sacked over 200 of its workers over a lack of funds.

The site for the edifice, which is a 14.5-acre land next to the Parliament House of Ghana has come to a halt after the government spent about GH¢200 million on the project.

A letter dated March 14, 2022, signed by the project manager, Grant Ramsay, making rounds on social media, asked all the workers to return every property in their possession to the Human Resource office.

It stated that it was only complying with portions in the contract which enjoins them to mitigate costs since they were not receiving funds for the project.

Part of the letter reads "Due to the lack of payment from the National Cathedral of Ghana which has resulted in the project being suspended, RIBADE COMPANY LTD is required under the contract to mitigate costs."

"In compliance with such an obligation under the contract, RIBADE COMPANY LTD has no option but to issue this letter of notice terminating the agreement between RIBADE COMPANY LTD and you as per the provisions of your employment agreement.