The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu will lead a virtual national Eid al- Fitr prayers at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday at 9:00 am.

The prayers will have President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as well as some Muslim leaders in attendance.

The religious festival marking the end of Ramadan usually brings families and friends together for communal prayers, food and to exchange gifts.

Muslims pray

But this year, community leaders have encouraged people to stay at home and adhere to social distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.