According to sources of Starr FM, Dr. Annor has been served a letter to leave office by the Ministry of Health by March.

He was appointed by the president as acting CEO of the Authority on March 14, 2017.

In the letter announcing his appointment, the president said: “Pursuant to Section 14 (1) of the National Health Insurance Act, 2012 (Act 852), I hereby appoint you to act as the Chief Executive of the National Health Insurance Authority (Authority), pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority, given in consultation with the Public Services Commission.”

Dr Annor was a consultant Obstetrician/Gynecologist and a partner of Lister Hospital – a leading international Private Hospital. He is the General Manager of the Birim Oil Mill, an oil palm factory at Kade in the Kwabibrem District of the Eastern Region. He was the first Board Chairman of Ghana Airport Company Limited in 2007.

Reasons for this decision by the Ministry of Health have not been disclosed and according to Starr FM, all attempts to reach Dr. Annor has proved futile.