The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, speaking on Joy FM's Newsfile Saturday, observed that the National Security has gone "rogue" in its operations and needs to be checked.

He was commenting on the arrest, torture and subsequent release of the Modern Ghana editor and reporter by the National Security.

"The National Security Council has gone rogue and the earlier we call them to order," the former Deputy Minister of Education said.

He continued: "If you look at the National Security and their functions, they have no business raising an armed force like they did in the Ayawaso West Wuogon matter, they have no business carying out these arrests that they are doing, calling media houses to pull down stories and so on.