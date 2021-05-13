National Security initiates investigations into claims of assault and abuse by Citi FM journalists

“The ministry has, therefore, initiated investigations into the said allegations”, the statement said.

The statement also assured the public that the “appropriate actions shall be taken if the allegations are found to be true”.

Mr Kudah had claimed he was slapped repeatedly by the national security operatives who arrested him on Tuesday, 11 May 2021 at the premises of the Ministry for secretly recording some alleged abandoned cars within the MASLOC yard.

“They pushed me and I sat on the chair”, he told Citi TV, adding: “They slapped me from the back”.

“I was trying to appeal to them that they had beaten me enough but they were just slapping me from the back”, he narrated.

According to him, “I’ll be talking to another one and someone will just come and slap me from the back.”

One of the security operatives, named Lt. Col Frank Agyeman, Caleb alleged, kicked him in the groin.

Read the National Security Ministry's full statement below;

Pulse Ghana