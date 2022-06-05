According to the group, the government has paid deaf ears to all their pleas for their allowances to be pad hence the decision to demonstrate.
National Service Personnel to demonstrate over unpaid allowances
A National Service Personnel group calling itself “Suffering National Service Personnel” has served notice that it will embark on a demonstration over their unpaid allowances.
In a letter copied to the media, they said the police has been duly informed of the demonstration.
“Following our successful meeting held in the office of the Greater Accra Regional Police Commander, the police have acknowledged receipt of our letter notifying them of our quest to embark on demonstration,” the Coalition disclosed in a letter.
The Coalition called on personnel who are suffering as result of the National Service Scheme’s failure to pay their allowance to join the march.
The demonstration will begin from Obra Spot, at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle at 8:00am and end at the Independence Square also at 1:30pm.
“Where inflation is at 23.6% high and transportation fares have increased about 33% over the past few months, coupled with high cost of food. Water and shelter etc.”
The Coalition entreated personnel to come in their numbers and join the protest so that the government and all major stakeholders will hear their cry and suffering.
The coalition is demanding “a timely payment of our allowances, that all our outstanding arrears be paid in full not in piecemeal manner they pay us.
“An increment in our service allowance because the GHC559.04 stipends is woefully inadequate, thus it cannot even cater for our transportation to and from work places monthly, talk less for food, rent or water.”
