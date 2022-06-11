National Service Scheme releases 2022 nurses and midwives postings

"Management of NSS has released 11,272 PIN codes for enrolment of newly trained nurses/midwives to commence their mandatory one-year national service for the 2022/2023 academic year," Management said in a statement.

It said all qualified nurses and midwives are to visit the Scheme’s official website nss.gov.gh to check their placement and proceed to their placed user agencies to endorse appointment letters.

"All prospective personnel are to begin registration today, June 9, 2022, and complete it at their respective regional offices by June 30, 2022. Please note that service will commence July 1, 2022."

Unfortunately, it said some backlog of Three hundred and forty-six (346) nurses and midwives are yet to be posted to various health facilities to begin their national service due to their inability to complete the registration on time.

"The affected persons failed to present one of the accepted national IDs (Ghana Card, Passport, SSNIT, New voter’s ID) during the registration process. Such personnel have already been requested to complete registration for posting.