National Service Scheme suspends Ashanti Regional Director with immediate effect

In a statement issued to communicate Opoku Mensah’s suspension, the management of the NSS said it was to pave way for further investigation into the matter.

“The Management decision is to allow further investigation into the alleged verbal assault on a nurse on duty at the Manhyia Government Hospital in Kumasi,” part of the statement issued by acting Director of Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Entsiwah Jnr said.

It also disclosed that a committee has been set up comprising representatives from the National Service Scheme, the Public Services Commission, and the Ministry of Education to investigate the matter and to submit its report to the NSS Management within one month.

Opoku Mensah is expected to appear before the Committee on Monday, December 5, 2022, to answer questions.

He got himself into trouble following a viral leaked audio, in which he was heard raining harsh insults on a nurse after she had called for a review of a prescription by his daughter, who is a junior doctor at the above-stated health facility.

His conduct sparked the wrath of Ghanaians and the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) which gave the NSS a 72-hour ultimatum to sack him or they would lay down their tools.

According to them, Opoku Mensah had to authority to invade a health facility to conduct himself the way he did.

He subsequently apologised in a statement, saying he goofed and that the conduct was uncharacteristic of him.

“I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public as well as the Nursing FRATERNITY and Manhyia Hospital.

“This has never been my style but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter(Doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter.

“I do apologize for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such. I look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship with any affected person,” he wrote on his Facebook page on Tuesday, November 29.