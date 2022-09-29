NCA challenges court to dismiss injunction application

The nine people suing the NCA are asking the court to place an injunction on the directive of blocking unregistered SIM cards by the end of September.

A situation in which they argued that the Ghana Card, has not been made available to millions of people, inclusive of themselves.

However, the NCA in response to the suit has accused the applicants of failing to pick up their Ghana Cards despite the cards being ready.

The NCA revealed that checks from the National Identification Authority (NIA) show the Ghana Cards of the nine applicants have been ready for some time and awaiting issuance upon the nine availing themselves.

Therefore, the NCA has asked the court to dismiss the injunction application, describing the suit as frivolous and bereft of merit.

Pulse

Meanwhile, SIM card subscribers who have not re-registered their cards on Monday, September 5, 2022, had their SIM cards barred for days as caution ahead of the September 30 deadline.

Mobile Network Operators began imposing some punitive actions on unregistered SIM cards following a directive from the NCA to compel persons who have Ghana cards but have still not registered their SIM cards to do so.

The pressure group, the People’s Project, sued the NCA and the Attorney-General (A-G) over the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise.