NCA open to extending SIM registration deadline amid complaints from Ghanaians

Several Ghanaians have complained about their frustrations with the ongoing SIM card re-registration exercise, which ends on March 31, 2022.

Photos of long queues at the various registration centres have gone viral in recent days, leading to calls for the NCA to act.

Pulse Ghana

Speaking to Accra-based Class FM, Nana Defie Badu said the Authority is monitoring the situation and will extend the deadline if it becomes necessary.

“For the NCA and the Ministry of Communication, one of the objectives of this is exercise is not to deprive people of using communication service,” she said.

“We want to make sure that people are using the communication services in a secured manner. We continue to monitor the process [and] if it gets to the stage where we have to extend the deadline, we will, because communication access is very critical for our development.”

Meanwhile, the NCA has announced measured to ease the congestion at the various registration centres.

In a statement released on Friday, the Authority said it was working with the Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to improve customer care.

The NCA said the MNO’s will hence deploy “additional registration points commensurate with the subscriber numbers of each MNO to ease congestion.”

The statement said “outlets such as distributor shops, retail centres and other agent touch points across the country are being used for the SIM registration exercise."