NDC condemns assault on CITI FM/TV reporter

PRESS STATEMENT For Immediate Release 14th October 2023

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress has learned with deep regret, an unfortunate incident that occurred at the party’s Greater Accra Regional Office on Friday, 13th October 2023.

While the party was vetting aspirants for our upcoming Parliamentary primary in the Odododiodio constituency, some aggrieved persons took the law into their own hands and engaged in acts of vandalism.

In the course of the pandemonium, a journalist with Accra-based Citi FM/TV by the name Akosua Otchere was attacked and manhandled. The NDC regrets and condemns the attack on Akosua Otchere in no uncertain terms. The conduct of the people who attacked the journalist is highly irresponsible and does not reflect our identity as defenders of press freedom and a party that fosters a cordial working relationship with the media.

We wish to unreservedly apologize to the journalist, Akosua Otchere, and the entire Citi FM/TV fraternity for this sad development. The NDC is a truly democratic and peace-loving political institution that upholds the critical role of the media in nation-building. We neither subscribe to nor condone acts of violence of any form let alone attacks on journalists.

The party takes full responsibility for this unfortunate incident and assures the general public, that we shall take immediate steps to fish out the perpetrators. All those found culpable shall be dealt with by the disciplinary rules of the party and the laws of Ghana.

SIGNED. SAMMY GYAMFI ESQ.