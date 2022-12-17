AU Farouk who is known for his contributions to political shows across the country is said to have collapsed at the University of Ghana where most delegates were lodging for the Congress.
NDC delegate AU Farouk dies ahead of Congress
AU Farouk, a delegate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) from the Northern Region has died.
The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini speaking to Citi News said the body of AU Farouk has been transported to the Northern Region for burial.
According to Suhuyini, the delegate died of a suspected heart attack on Friday shortly after he arrived in Accra.
Delegates of the opposition National Democratic Congress will today, Saturday, December 17, 2022, gather at the Accra sports stadium to elect national executives for the party.
