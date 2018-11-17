Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC delegates involved in near-fatal car crash

According to the NDC National Organiser Kofi Adams, the accident occurred at the traffic light at El-Wak Sports stadium Saturday afternoon.

Some NDC supporters and delegates have been involved in a motor accident en route to the party’s national congress in Accra.

It is not clear yet how the accident happened or the number of casualties. However, reports suggest the vehicles conveying party supporters and delegates from the Mpraeso in the Eastern Region and Konongo in the Ashanti Region suffered a brake failure. In an attempt to avoid crashing into other vehicles, the driver rammed into one of the traffic lights.

The injured were rushed to the 37 Military hospital.

Reports say, former President John Mahama has left the venue of the Congress, the Fantasy Dome of the Trade Fair Centre in Accra, to visit the victims.

At least some 9,000 delegates of the largest opposition party are taking part in the process to elect new national officers who will lead the party for the next four years.

