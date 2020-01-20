He said most of the protestors are supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and they will be beaten by policemen on duty if they misbehave.

He said he personally granted the NDC and the other opposition parties to demonstrate in Kumasi, however, he will not hesitate to discipline them if they misbehave.

Speaking to Accra based Peace FM, Chairman Wontumi said: "I told them to come to my region and exercise their democratic right. But I will beat them if they come here and go against the pledge they made to me".

He added that he has instructed the General Secretary of the NDC, "Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia to tell his boys to dress in red and black clothes and bus many supporters from other regions to join them on their tour to the Ashanti region".

"I told Asiedu Nketia to come along with Ofosu Ampofo and assure him that nobody will arrest him so he should stop hiding. I warned the leaders of the NDC who came to see me that if they don't shout during their demonstration, I will come and stop them from going on with the process.

Chairman Wontumi DCX

The demonstration in Kumasi, the Ashanti Region regional capital, is part of a series of planned nationwide demonstrations against the Electoral Commission’s decision to compile a new voters’ register for the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections.

Two weeks ago, the IPRNA, led by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), embarked on a mammoth demonstration in the Northern Region to protest the EC’s decision.

The IPRNA says there is no need for a new electoral roll and biometric system for the general elections, but the EC insists it will go ahead to acquire a new system because the current biometric system is obsolete. The EC says the current system may crash during its use on December 7.