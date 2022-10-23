RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC ELECTIONS: 20 constituencies postponed in the NDC election in the Central Region

Reymond Awusei Johnson

20 constituencies in the Central Region have been postponed in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) elections.

NDC-flag
NDC-flag

Only three constituencies took part in the election which was scheduled for Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The three were Upper Denkyira East, West, and the Agona East constituencies.

The remaining 20 will hold their election on Sunday, October 23, 2022, following a delayed arrival of ballot papers from the Election Committee.

With the development communicated to supporters late, drama broke out at the Gomoa East and Awutu Senya West Constituencies when delegates showed up to cast their votes.

Meanwhile, vigorous preparations were underway at the Awutu Senya East Constituency, Kasoa were 2,615 delegates converged to elect executives for the constituency.

Speaking on Adom News, the Constituency Chairman, Stephen Ofosu Agyare, who was going unopposed, said preparations were far advanced and admonished delegates and aspirants to be of good conduct at the elections grounds.

The Constituency Secretary, Amadu Tuariq, assured security arrangements had been made to protect lives and property at Kasoa.

