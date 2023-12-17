ADVERTISEMENT
NDC has the capacity to rectify Akufo-Addo's mess - Mahama

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama has expressed confidence in the ability of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to address the challenges he attributes to the administration of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

John Mahama

Mahama contends that the NDC has the competent men and women needed to rectify what he perceives as the shortcomings of the current government.

In a recent statement at the Sefwi Wiaso Nurses Training College, Mahama highlighted the belief that the NDC possesses the expertise and experience required to navigate and resolve the issues facing the country.

Mahama's remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about the state of affairs in Ghana, including issues related to the economy, governance, and social development.

Mahama specifically attributed the current surge in fuel and food prices to what he described as the mismanagement of the economy by the Akufo-Addo administration.

“I met some drivers, and they apologized to me for voting me out. A gallon of petrol during my time was GH¢14, but now it’s above … or more; I can’t even tell. All these things are a result of the mismanaged economy.

“We buy fuel with dollars, so if the economy is not managed well and the dollar-to-cedi rate is lower, the prices of goods and services will decrease, but because the economy has been mismanaged, petrol is expensive. The NDC has the men and women to manage the economy very well. When we come back to power, we will ensure we make life better for you people,”

Mahama's statements are strategic moves to reinforce the NDC's position as a credible alternative, as the party seeks to regain power, the effectiveness of its messaging and its ability to present a compelling vision for the country will be vital in garnering support from the electorate.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

