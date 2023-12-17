NDC has the capacity to rectify Akufo-Addo's mess - Mahama

In a recent statement at the Sefwi Wiaso Nurses Training College, Mahama highlighted the belief that the NDC possesses the expertise and experience required to navigate and resolve the issues facing the country.

Mahama's remarks come against the backdrop of ongoing discussions about the state of affairs in Ghana, including issues related to the economy, governance, and social development.

Mahama specifically attributed the current surge in fuel and food prices to what he described as the mismanagement of the economy by the Akufo-Addo administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I met some drivers, and they apologized to me for voting me out. A gallon of petrol during my time was GH¢14, but now it’s above … or more; I can’t even tell. All these things are a result of the mismanaged economy.

“We buy fuel with dollars, so if the economy is not managed well and the dollar-to-cedi rate is lower, the prices of goods and services will decrease, but because the economy has been mismanaged, petrol is expensive. The NDC has the men and women to manage the economy very well. When we come back to power, we will ensure we make life better for you people,”