The contest is scheduled to kick off at 7:00 am to 4:00 pm
NDC holds primaries today, May 13
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to elect a flagbearer and parliamentary candidates for the 2024 elections today.
Over 366, 000 delegates are expected to vote in Saturday’s election with 739 parliamentary aspirants taking part in the exercise.
47 parliamentary aspirants are expected to go unopposed in Saturday’s polls.
The elections are expected to be held in 274 constituencies across the country with elections in the Manhyia South constituency currently on hold.
The keen race will see ex-President John Dramani Mahama lock horns with Kojo Bonsu, former mayor of Kumasi following the withdrawal of Presidential aspirant Dr. Duffuor.
The former Finance Minister had raised concerns about some discrepancies in the party’s voter register ahead of Saturday’s primaries.
