The Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency Edward Bawa has said the nation's constitution does not recognise Kings but chiefs.

Discussing Asantehene Osei Tutu II's historic visit to Kyebi in a panel broadcast, he said Ghana is not running monarchical political state but a republic.

According to him, calling some traditional rulers "Kings" and others "chiefs" could threaten the peace of the country.

“One thing I have always resisted is the title king. By our constitution, we have no kings in Ghana, we have Chiefs," he said on Citi TV.

"We have Chiefdom, not Kingdoms, so when you begin to do that you threaten the whole country. We are all one. We are not in a monarch. We are not in a Kingdom. We are in a republic,” he added.

Otumfuo on Thursday paid a historic visit to Kyebi in the Eastern Region at the invitation of the Okeyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II.

The visit was to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the death of Nana Ofori Atta.