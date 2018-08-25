Pulse.com.gh logo
NDC MP says constitution does not recognise kings


Chieftaincy Discussing Otumfuo's visit to Kyebi, NDC MP says 'King' title offends constitution

Discussing Asantehene Osei Tutu II's historic visit to Kyebi, he said Ghana is not running monarchical political state but a republic.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

The Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency Edward Bawa has said the nation's constitution does not recognise Kings but chiefs.

READ MORE:  All the photos you need to see from Otumfuo's visit to the Jubilee House

Discussing Asantehene Osei Tutu II's historic visit to Kyebi in a panel broadcast, he said Ghana is not running monarchical political state but a republic.

play

 

According to him, calling some traditional rulers "Kings" and others "chiefs" could threaten the peace of the country.

“One thing I have always resisted is the title king. By our constitution, we have no kings in Ghana, we have Chiefs," he said on Citi TV.

"We have Chiefdom, not Kingdoms, so when you begin to do that you threaten the whole country. We are all one. We are not in a monarch. We are not in a Kingdom. We are in a republic,” he added.

Otumfuo on Thursday paid a historic visit to Kyebi in the Eastern Region at the invitation of the Okeyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II.

play

 

READ MORE:  Watch Asantehene Otumfuo's convoy to Okyenhene's palace

The visit was to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the death of Nana Ofori Atta.

