NDC MP under scrutiny by police for spraying cash

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Madam Juliana Kinang-Wassan, MP aspirant for Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency is under scrutiny by police for spraying money at a crowd during the National Democratic Congress(NDC) presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, May 13 at Ejura Sekyedumase, in the Ashanti Region.

Juliana Kinang Wassan
The police in a statement said a team of intelligence is looking into the matter for any detail of election crime.

“A dedicated legal team is currently scrutinizing her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of the election-related crime to warrant Police intervention or otherwise,”

Also, some eight persons have been arrested by the police for various election-related offenses and disturbing the peace during the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the National Democratic Congress held on Saturday, May 13.

The police have however assured the public of its commitment to ensuring peace, security, law, and order.

