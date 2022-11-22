NDC MPs angry as cables, other fittings are stolen from Saglemi housing project

He rubbished claims by the minister for works and housing Francis Asenso Boakye that the Saglemi housing project was a failure, hence the decision by the current government to sell it to a private investor.

According to him, it is the government that has failed Ghanaians by abandoning the project to rot despite the huge investment made into it.

“They refer to this project as a failed project. And the minority we don’t believe that this is a project that’s failed rather we’ve had a failed government that decided not to continue with the project that was bequeathed to them,” he said, as quoted by starrfm.com.gh.

At a meet-the-press session in Accra on Sunday, November 13, 2022, Asenso Boakye disclosed the decision by the government to sell the supposed affordable housing project to a private investor for completion and sale.

He added that money from the sale will be reinvested in building more affordable housing for Ghanaians.

“Government doesn’t intend to expand more on the completion of the project. The government has decided to sell the project. We’re allowing for a private sector developer to take up the initiative to build and sell the housing units”, he said.

The project was started by the John Mahama-led NDC government before it lost power in 2016. But the current government has left it unattended since it assumed office in 2017.