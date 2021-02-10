The COVID-19 technical team was formed by the government to tackle the pandemic.

According to the MPs, the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has failed to bring under control the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

"Since the outbreak of this pandemic, the government has not shown competence in the management of the virus," the NDC MPs said at a briefing conference addressed by the minority spokesperson on health Kwabena Minta Akandor.

He said "The trend of infections and death is worrying and if nothing is done immediately to arrest the situation our outturn with COVID-19 would be a complete disaster.

"Information from the Ghana Health Service shows that about 32% of confirmed cases now report to medical centres sick as compared to 21% in 2020. Our positivity rates for routine surveillance and enhanced contact tracing all now hover above 10%."

He stated that "with the discovery of the new variant of COVID-19 in Ghana, one would expect that experienced frontline health professionals would be deployed to man our Covid-19 health centres but sadly this is not the case simply because the government has reneged on its promise to pay some frontline healthcare professionals their 50% allowances and the insurance packages for those who get infected or die in the line of duty."

"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his technical team of advisors have not demonstrated enough competence in handling this pandemic contrary to all they have been trumpeting," Minta Akandor noted.