The eight Mobile-clinic vans imported by the Mahama administration have been left to rot at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The specialised vans were designed for general medicine, ophthalmology, dentistry and audiology assessment and were meant to bridge the gap between urban and rural healthcare.

The mobile-clinic vans were registered in the year 2014 and the then National Democratic Congress (NDC) government was in the process of sourcing funds for the operations of the vans before it exited office in 2016.

The vans were to serve about 46 districts across the country.

The former Health Minister, Alex Segbefia, said the running cost for the vans was huge, but after their launch in 2015.

He charged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to source for funds to operationalise the vans in order to achieve the purpose for which they were procured.

Following the inauguration of over 300 ambulances meant for emergency healthcare delivery at all the 27 constituencies across the country by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the NDC MPs visited Korle-Bu hospital to inspect the abandoned vehicles.

The Ranking Member on Parliament's Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has charged the government to immediately deploy the mobile clinic vans.

"These vans were brought into the country six years ago and they were deployed to the 'hard-to-reach' areas to provide services but unfortunately for more than 3 years, these vans have been packed here and it’s rotting away.

"We need them in the hinterlands. We entered one of the vans and the interior was chilled, it means the air conditioner is working, so why are they packed here," he asked.