NDC MPs mischievously gifted Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu the e-levy cake – Annoh Dompreh

In a post on social media, the Nsawam MP said members of the ruling government should be wary of such gifts.

“It's amazing how a cake baked and delivered by the Minority has now been twisted for propaganda. My colleagues in the majority should simply be guided next time by this saying "Be careful of the Greeks and their Gifts" some cakes are simply a weapon!”, he said.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh is not the only NPP MP who has alleged that the E-Levy birthday cake was from the Minority NDC caucus to score a cheap political point.

Kennedy Nyarko Osei, MP for Akim Swedru, had stated earlier that the viral E-Levy birthday cake presented to the Majority Leader during his birthday party, was a surprise from the Minority caucus in Parliament.

Pulse Ghana

Sharing a Starr FM Twitter post to buttress his point, the MP indicated, “just because they are embarking on their yentua demonstration [today] so they decided to put this picture out to anger the people when they themselves led by the caucus brought this surprise cake. Hmmm!”

“If anybody doubts who brought the surprised cake and later took pictures (sic) should read it from Starr FM.”