According to them, the choice of outfit is to protest the just ended elections.

The NDC contends they won majority of the parliamentary seats during the elections even though the Electoral Commission’s official numbers give the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) the advantage.

Speaking to the media, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu said: “We are mourning the state of our democracy. There are dark clouds that have covered the integrity and discredited 2020 general elections. We have an EC which keeps changing the figures.”

“As we speak, we don’t know which figure she is working with to be gazetted and recognized by us as a house. We are also gravely upset at the militarization of our election.”

“The use of brute force to overturn the results of constituencies that we won. We insist that we have formed the majority of the eighth parliament and we will not accept anything short of the majority of the NDC side. We believe that we won Techiman South. It belongs to us and it has been wrongly given to the NPP by the EC”, he lamented.

John Mahama, flagbearer of the NDC had indicated that he will not accept the results of the elections.

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu

Announcing his decision not to accept the Electoral Commission’s declared results of the 2020 polls Mr. Mahama said the party is deploying a team of lawyers and party officials from Accra to support and build the capacities of the said constituencies to ensure that the victories are consolidated.

“We are beefing up capacities in the constituencies where the ruling NPP is seeking to overturn the parliamentary victory already chalked. We are also deploying an additional crack team of lawyers and senior party officials to supports these constituencies that are under siege,” he said.