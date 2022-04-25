RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC never cancelled training allowances - Naana Opoku-Agyeman

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyeman, running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2020 elections has disclosed that it’s inaccurate that they cancelled trainee allowances.

She said the erstwhile John Dramani Mahama administration did not cancel allowances like it has been widely reported.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Wesley College in the Ashanti Region, the former education minister said some persons have claimed in different media programmes that the allowance was scrapped and monies due the trainees were withheld from them but, “I need to emphasize that we never scrapped the allowance. We never took anybody’s money from them. All those who were receiving the allowance, received them till it ended. We gave them the loans that was about twice what they were getting as allowances because we thought they needed more.”

She argued that the loans that were granted the teacher trainees were twice the amount that was given to them as allowances.

John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang
John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang Pulse Ghana

The subject of teacher trainee allowance has recently recently become topical in Ghana’s media following reports that many trainees are owed allowances of more than four months.

The government recently released an amount of 67 million cedis to cater for the feeding of teacher trainees.

This comes after teacher trainees were directed to start funding their feeding from May 8, 2022.

According to the National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education – Ghana (PRINCOF), it cannot continue feeding the teacher trainees due to huge debts owed by the government.

PRINCOF in a statement issued by the Executive Secretary, Dr. Harriet Naki Amui, said food suppliers who had continued delivering supplies to these Colleges of Education for months without payment have finally withdrawn their services.

