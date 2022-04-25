NDC never cancelled training allowances - Naana Opoku-Agyeman

Speaking at a ceremony at the Wesley College in the Ashanti Region, the former education minister said some persons have claimed in different media programmes that the allowance was scrapped and monies due the trainees were withheld from them but, “I need to emphasize that we never scrapped the allowance. We never took anybody’s money from them. All those who were receiving the allowance, received them till it ended. We gave them the loans that was about twice what they were getting as allowances because we thought they needed more.”

She argued that the loans that were granted the teacher trainees were twice the amount that was given to them as allowances.

Pulse Ghana

The subject of teacher trainee allowance has recently recently become topical in Ghana’s media following reports that many trainees are owed allowances of more than four months.

The government recently released an amount of 67 million cedis to cater for the feeding of teacher trainees.

This comes after teacher trainees were directed to start funding their feeding from May 8, 2022.

According to the National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education – Ghana (PRINCOF), it cannot continue feeding the teacher trainees due to huge debts owed by the government.