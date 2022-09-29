RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC paid those who booed Akufo-Addo ¢120 each – Hopeson Adorye

Evans Annang

Hopeson Adorye, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has alleged that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are the orchestrators of the booing incident that happened at the Global Citizens Festival.

Hopeson Adorye NPP
He said the NDC paid those who booed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Independence Square over the weekend.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based Okay FM on September 28, Adorye alleged that the NDC through the Chief Executive Officer of 3 Music Awards, Baba Sadiq, Larry Dogbe and one Suhuyini organized seventy-five Fadama boys to stage the incident.

He opined that the booing was orchestrated by the NDC as a result of the one-sided video from the incident even though ‘all the bloggers in Ghana were present and streamed live’

Baba Sadiq, he alleged was the mastermind having picked up information from organizers of the event that the president was going to be present.

“Per the information I had, it was the Trade or the Tourism Minister who was supposed to be at the festival to address the attendees.

“But the fact that the president attended one in South Africa and requested that if it comes to Ghana, he will be happy. It was going to Nigeria.

“One of the two ministers was supposed to come because of President Akufo-Addo’s UN engagement. But fortunately, the president was able to arrive before the day of the event.

“They had conversations with him and it was agreed that he will come. Because Sadiq of 3 Music Awards is an industry player and has a connection with the lead organizers, when he heard it, he and Larry Dogbe and Suhuyini met at a particular place to plan.

“They contracted 75 boys from Fadama and paid each one of them GH¢120. The videos trending is testament to it. It was from one particular shot,” Hopeson Adorye said.

President Akufo-Addo was heckled and booed by a section of the crowd at the musical festival which took place at the Black Stars Square on Saturday, September 26, 2022.

The President was there to speak on poverty and what the government was doing to eradicate same while championing and upholding national unity.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
