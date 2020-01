According to a report by Kasapa FM, the lifeless body of the politician was found earlier this morning by members of his family.

Linford is a well known NDC supporter in the Ashanti Region and in 2009, he was arrested and stood trial at a Kumasi Circuit Court for robbing Appiah Stadium who was at that time an NPP serial caller.

His body has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye mortuary and the police has started investigations into the cause of his death.