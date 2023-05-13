NDC Primaries: Elections will still hold even if EC declines involvement – Asiedu Nketiah

The National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah speaking on Friday, was displeased with EC's decision on charging to supervise internal political party elections, according to him the elections will still hold even if the EC declines involvement.

“We have a contractual agreement with the EC, but if they fail to supervise our primaries, we will use our internal structures to conduct the primaries. They are mandated to supervise our primaries. We had a discussion with the EC this morning to dispatch all materials. We even assured them to fly the materials if they encounter any difficulties. We will take full responsibility for our elections. The elections will surely come on,”