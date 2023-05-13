The EC had earlier declined to supervise the election due to an injunction application filed by one of the flagbearer hopefuls, Dr. Kwabena Duffour but the suit was subsequently withdrawn.
NDC Primaries: Elections will still hold even if EC declines involvement – Asiedu Nketiah
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated its readiness to conduct its presidential and parliamentary primaries as scheduled on Saturday, May 13 with or without the involvement of the electoral management body.
Recommended articles
The National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah speaking on Friday, was displeased with EC's decision on charging to supervise internal political party elections, according to him the elections will still hold even if the EC declines involvement.
“We have a contractual agreement with the EC, but if they fail to supervise our primaries, we will use our internal structures to conduct the primaries. They are mandated to supervise our primaries. We had a discussion with the EC this morning to dispatch all materials. We even assured them to fly the materials if they encounter any difficulties. We will take full responsibility for our elections. The elections will surely come on,”
The NDC is set to conduct its presidential and parliamentary primaries on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Voting is set to begin at 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh