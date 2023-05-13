John Mahama is being challenged by former mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu following the decision of former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffour to step down from the race last night.
NDC Primaries: My victory will be resounding, Dr. Duffuor's withdrawal makes no difference - Mahama
Former president and widely regarded prospective flagbearer of the NDC John Mahama has said the withdrawal of Dr. Duffuor from the presidential flagbearership race will make no difference in grabbing his victory.
Recommended articles
His reaction comes on the back of Dr. Duffuor's quitting the presidential flagbearership contest ahead of the 2024 general elections, however, he is confident of emerging victorious.
“his withdrawal at the last minute does not change anything, I just voted, many delegates are going to vote, the result will still be what it is and I expect it to be a landslide.”
“There is no disunity in the party, absolutely not, One contender was dissatisfied with the process, it doesn’t mean there is disunity in the party. NDC is a family and all of them are part of that family, as long as they are willing to come together and let us work toward 2024 I don’t think there is any problem, the party will make overtures.”
Dr. Duffuor withdrew from the contest following reasons he described as flawed.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh