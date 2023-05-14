Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

NDC Primaries: New entrants who stole slots from under-incumbent candidates

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The National Democratic Congress in hopes of returning to office as a governing body, on Saturday, May 13 went to polls to elect prospective candidates to lead the party come 2024 general elections.

NDC
NDC

The elections were held in 274 constituencies across the country, with 739 parliamentary aspirants taking part in the exercise.

Recommended articles

The widely fierce contest saw incumbent candidates face a stiff race with new entrants who were hopeful of securing a slot of candidacy to represent their respective constituencies.

After long hours of exercise, the anxiety and adrenaline rush popping through aspirants, results have been collated and some incumbent candidates lost their bid to retain slots, giving the mantle to new entrants who beat them to it.

Here is a list of names of new entrants who are making their way to parliament

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Edem Agbana - Ketu North

Baba Abdulliah Sadiq - OkaiKoi Central

Maxwell Lukutor - South Tongu

Mustapha Tanko - Bia West

Charles Bawa Duah - Bongo

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Kojo Tabiri - Suhum

Edward Kofi Asamoah - Asante Akyem North

Frank Afriyie - Afadzato South

Atta Issah -Sanarigu

Charles Aseidu -Tano South

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Titus Beyuo - Lambuissie Karni

Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla - Zebilla

Abdul-Khaliq Mohammed Sherif - Nanton

Joana Gyan Cudjoe - Amenfi Central

Rev. Kwaku Addo - Ablekuma West

ADVERTISEMENT

Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo - Hohoe

Lawrencia Dziwornu - Akwapem South

Dr. Thomas Winsum Anaba - Garu

Emmanuel Kwaku Boam - Pru East

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mahama vs Duffuor

NDC Presidential Primaries in limbo as EC pulls out over injunction by Dr. Duffuor

UDS-building cave in

Building under construction at UDS City Campus collapses

Old Bortianor church collapses

7 critically injured as church building collapses at Old Bortianor

Dominic Fobih and his wife

This is not my 9th marriage and my wife is 31 years – Prof. Fobih clears the air