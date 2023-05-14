The elections were held in 274 constituencies across the country, with 739 parliamentary aspirants taking part in the exercise.
NDC Primaries: New entrants who stole slots from under-incumbent candidates
The National Democratic Congress in hopes of returning to office as a governing body, on Saturday, May 13 went to polls to elect prospective candidates to lead the party come 2024 general elections.
The widely fierce contest saw incumbent candidates face a stiff race with new entrants who were hopeful of securing a slot of candidacy to represent their respective constituencies.
After long hours of exercise, the anxiety and adrenaline rush popping through aspirants, results have been collated and some incumbent candidates lost their bid to retain slots, giving the mantle to new entrants who beat them to it.
Here is a list of names of new entrants who are making their way to parliament
Eric Edem Agbana - Ketu North
Baba Abdulliah Sadiq - OkaiKoi Central
Maxwell Lukutor - South Tongu
Mustapha Tanko - Bia West
Charles Bawa Duah - Bongo
Prince Kojo Tabiri - Suhum
Edward Kofi Asamoah - Asante Akyem North
Frank Afriyie - Afadzato South
Atta Issah -Sanarigu
Charles Aseidu -Tano South
Dr. Titus Beyuo - Lambuissie Karni
Ebenezer Alumire Ndebilla - Zebilla
Abdul-Khaliq Mohammed Sherif - Nanton
Joana Gyan Cudjoe - Amenfi Central
Rev. Kwaku Addo - Ablekuma West
Efo Worlanyo Tsekpo - Hohoe
Lawrencia Dziwornu - Akwapem South
Dr. Thomas Winsum Anaba - Garu
Emmanuel Kwaku Boam - Pru East
