NDC primaries: Police arrest two at Ningo-Prampram

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Two persons have been picked up by the police for an attempt to salt the voting process at the New Ningo D/A Basic School B polling station in the Ningo-Prampram constituency.

Reports say the individuals were attempting to influence other voters to cast ballots for their preferred candidate, but for the quick intervention of the police, these two were arrested.

MP Sam George is going head-on with opponent Michael Kwetey Tetteh but the lawmaker is confident of victory at the end of the polls.

A total of 739 persons are vying for the various constituencies to be parliamentary candidates for the Party.

Voting is currently underway across various centers in the country.

